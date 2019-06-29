Report: Yankees' Severino's rehab hits a snag

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino, who has been sidelined since spring training, still has not thrown off a mound and recently underwent another MRI, according to a report from MLB.com.





Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called it "unfortunate," but said the team still expects Severino to return at some point this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the 60-day injured list with a lat strain that occurred during spring training. Manager Aaron Boone said the injury is about 90 percent healed but that Severino won't throw until it is completely recovered.





A two-time All-Star, Severino was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 32 starts last season.





The Yankees are in London to play a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the first time Major League Baseball has played in Europe.





--Field Level Media