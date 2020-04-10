Report: XFL suspending operations and laying off employees amid coronavirus shutdown

The XFL’s second chance didn’t last as long as expected. The league reportedly told employees it was suspending operations Friday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s unclear whether this means the XFL is going away for good (again), or if the league is temporarily shutting down operations while coronavirus prevents the league from operating as normal.

NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2020

The news comes just weeks after the XFL canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move may have been prompted by the news that a player on the Seattle Dragons tested positive for the virus. With the season canceled, XFL players are allowed to sign contracts in the NFL. A few have already joined new teams.

