Report: Xfinity crew chief Nick Harrison's death an accident caused by cocaine, opioids, alcohol

Nick Bromberg
Yahoo Sports
Nick Harrison worked as Kurt Busch's crew chief when Busch was at Phoenix Racing. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

The North Carolina medical examiner’s office has reportedly found that Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison had cocaine, opioids and alcohol in his system when he died on July 21.

Harrison, 37, was the crew chief for Justin Haley’s No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing. Per Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the medical examiner ruled that Harrison had 0.32 MG/L of oxycodone in his system in addition to cocaine and alcohol, and died as an “accident of acute cocaine, oxycodone and alcohol intoxication.”

Yahoo Sports has filed a request with the medical examiner’s office for the toxicology report. Harrison was found dead the morning after the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The combination of substances in Harrison’s system at the time of his death is similar to what medical examiners found after examining the body of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. A toxicology report performed after Skaggs’ July 1 death found that Skaggs died from “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.”

Harrison crew-chiefed his first race in the Xfinity Series in 2006. He joined Kaulig Racing from Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2019 season after spending five seasons at RCR.

