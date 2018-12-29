Wizards PG John Wall to Undergo Heel Surgery, Out for Rest of 2018-19

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated

Wizards point guard John Wall will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season after he undergoes a debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel, Washington announced Saturday.

Wall is expected to miss six to eight months following the procedure, which will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay next week.

Wall played in just 41 games in 2017-18, missing two months with a left knee injury. The former No. 1 pick is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in 2018-19.

Despite Wall's solid stasticial profile, Washington has struggled for much of the year. The Wizards are 11th in the East at 13–23, in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in the past six seasons.

Wall will have a four-year, $169 million extension begin with Washington in 2019-20. The five-time All-Star is slated to make $37.8 million next season.

