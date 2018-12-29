Wizards PG John Wall to Undergo Heel Surgery, Out for Rest of 2018-19

Wizards point guard John Wall will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season after he undergoes a debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel, Washington announced Saturday.

Wall is expected to miss six to eight months following the procedure, which will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay next week.

Wizards star John Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel, league sources tell @WindhorstESPN and me. Doctors have recommended that he undergo the surgery soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2018

Wall has tried to battle through the pain in his injured heel to help Wizards turn around season, but the pain has become too significant. Wall visited a specialist in Wisconsin today. https://t.co/vtaYyHnRtf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2018

Wall played in just 41 games in 2017-18, missing two months with a left knee injury. The former No. 1 pick is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in 2018-19.

Despite Wall's solid stasticial profile, Washington has struggled for much of the year. The Wizards are 11th in the East at 13–23, in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in the past six seasons.

Wall will have a four-year, $169 million extension begin with Washington in 2019-20. The five-time All-Star is slated to make $37.8 million next season.