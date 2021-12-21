Reports: WFT to start practice-squad signee Garrett Gilbert at QB with Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen in COVID protocols

Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles after Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen failed to clear COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports.

The NFC East rivals play Tuesday night in a game that was postponed from Sunday because of COVID-19.

Gilbert, 30, is a third-year pro who has played backup for the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He's thrown 44 NFL passes in seven appearances. Tuesday will be his second NFL start. He started in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Cowboys last season.

Washington signed Gilbert from the Patriots practice squad on Friday after Heinicke and Allen were initially placed in COVID-19 protocols. For his career, Gilbert's completed 23 of 44 pass attempts for 283 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Washington and Philadelphia are both 6-7 and fighting to stay in the NFC wild-card race.