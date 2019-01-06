Report: Wayne Rooney was fined $25 for arrest at DC airport

England's Wayne Rooney greets fans after his 120th cap, the international friendly soccer match between England and the United States at Wembley stadium, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England’s Wayne Rooney greets fans after his 120th cap, the international friendly soccer match between England and the United States at Wembley stadium, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

D.C. United star Wayne Rooney found himself in a small bit of trouble just before the holidays.

While traveling through Dulles International Airport on December 16, Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority. The exact cause is still unclear, however he was booked in Virginia for either public intoxication, public swearing or both, according to multiple reports.

Rooney was forced to pay a $25 fine for the incident in January, which probably won’t be too noticeable for someone worth an estimated $120 million.  It is unclear if he was traveling to or from Washington when he was arrested. The soccer star was in Saudi Arabia days before the incident.

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December.” DC United said in a statement provided to The Athletic. “We understand the media’s interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally. We have no further comment at this time.”

