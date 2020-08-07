Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after arrest on domestic violence, felony strangulation charges

The Washington Football team has released running back Derrius Guice following a domestic violence arrest.

We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020

The team announced the decision Friday afternoon moments after police announced that Guice was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and strangulation.

Guice faces three charges of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and a felony account of strangulation, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told the Washington Post.

The Post reports that Guice turned himself in to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center in Northern Virginia Friday afternoon. He hired Peter D. Greenspun, a high-profile criminal defense attorney who represented D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad, according to the report.

There are no further details about Guice’s charges.

Guice, 23, was approaching his third season with the Washington Football team. Selected late in the second round out of LSU in the 2018 draft, Guice played just five games with the team amid a rash of injuries.

Guice arrived in Washington with significant on-field promise after off-field concerns caused him to drop from the first round of the draft.

More from Yahoo Sports: