Report: Warriors' Green to sign with LeBron's agent

Get ready for the rumors and conspiracy theories.

Golden State Warriors do-it-all forward Draymond Green is preparing to sign with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, which is sure to set off a firestorm of talk that Green will join forces with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul is a longtime friend of James, having first started working for him in 2003 and eventually representing the NBA star when he opened his own agency in 2012.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Paul added New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis as a client in the last year, a move that many claim influenced Davis demanding a trade and seemingly trying to force his way to the Lakers.

Green has one year left on a five-year, $82 million contract with the Warriors and could be a free agent in 2020. While he's shown no desire to leave Golden State, where he's won three titles and become an All-Star fixture, Green's dust-up with fellow superstar Kevin Durant earlier this season has made it seem unlikely both will stay long-term.

Green, 28, is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season, his seventh in the league.

The Warriors took Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media