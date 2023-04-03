Report: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins to return 'early this week' after 21 missed games

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is reportedly expected to return soon. (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been away from the team since the middle of February. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Monday, the Canadian forward is expected to return to the Warriors "early this week."

Wiggins has missed 21 games while attending to a family matter. No further details were disclosed during his absence. According to a Tuesday report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, his father Mitchell Wiggins "has been dealing with dealing with a serious medical situation."

The news of Wiggins' potential return comes as the defending champions hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference with three more games in the team's regular season.

The Warriors have two games this week. According to Charania, Wiggins plans to "attend" the Warriors matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Friday, Golden State will travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.

On Tuesday, Stephen Curry responded to questions about Wiggins status following a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen (his return). We want to be whole and I'm sure that he wants to be a part of this," Curry said. "But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time.”

Curry added that he didn't keep in regular contact with Wiggins, opting to give him space instead.

This story will be updated.