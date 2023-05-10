Report on Voting From the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 9, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 28, 2023 (the "Circular").

1.        Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Percent

 

Votes
Against

 


Percent

 

 

148,135,055

 

99.81%

 

274,765

 

0.19%


2.        Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

 

Votes For

 

Percent

 

Votes
Withheld

 

Percent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pentti O. Karkkainen

 

108,704,746

 

73.25%

 

39,705,074

 

26.75%

Ronald J. Eckhardt

 

109,676,538

 

73.90%

 

38,733,282

 

26.10%

K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser

 

110,173,684

 

74.24%

 

38,236,136

 

25.76%

Mary Ellen Lutey

 

110,337,727

 

74.35%

 

38,072,093

 

25.65%

Keith A. MacPhail

 

104,908,170

 

70.69%

 

43,501,650

 

29.31%

Ronald J. Poelzer

 

102,893,034

 

69.33%

 

45,516,786

 

30.67%

Deborah S. Stein

 

104,267,749

 

70.26%

 

44,142,071

 

29.74%

Jonathan A. Wright

 

109,838,872

 

74.01%

 

38,570,948

 

25.99%

Grant A. Zawalsky

 

106,271,044

 

71.61%

 

42,138,776

 

28.39%


3.        Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Percent

 

Votes
Withheld

 

Percent

 

 

144,337,075

 

96.82%

 

4,741,273

 

3.18%


4.        Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Percent

 

Votes
Against

 

Percent

 

 

108,539,418

 

73.13%

 

39,870,402

 

26.87%


INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Wright

 

Ivan J. Condic

 

Mike J. Lawford

President and CEO

 

VP, Finance and CFO

 

Chief Operating Officer

(403) 538-8501

 

(403) 538-1954

 

(403) 538-1936