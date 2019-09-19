Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injured in Blue Jays' win over Orioles

The Blue Jays shouldn't mess around with Vladdy's health. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Blue Jays earned one of their most thrilling victories of the season Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles but it came at a cost.

Rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the ninth inning after sliding into second base and suffered a left rib injury on the play, according to Sportsnet’s Mike Wilner.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. left the game with a left rib injury. Likely suffered in the collision with Jonathan Villar at second base. #Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) September 19, 2019

Guerrero Jr. called for the medical staff after colliding with Jonathan Villar, but ultimately walked off the field under his own power. Jonathan Davis took over as a pinch-runner.

A go-ahead grand slam by Randal Grichuk highlighted a furious ninth-inning rally from the Blue Jays, but it will be overshadowed should Guerrero Jr.’s injury sideline him for an extended period. With the Blue Jays nowhere close to a playoff position and the 20-year-old’s long-term health being of the utmost importance, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Toronto decided to shut him down for the final 11 games of the season. For now, all we can do is wait for the official diagnosis.

