Report: Viktor Hovland sidelined for rest of 2024 due to an unspecified injury

After claiming the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in 2023, Viktor Hovland struggled for much of 2024. In 16 starts this season, the Norwegian nabbed just two top-10 finishes -- third (PGA Championship) and T-2 (FedEx St. Jude Championship) -- and finished tied for 12th at East Lake. Now, he's set to be sidelined for the rest of the year.

According to Ben Parsons of bunkered.co.uk, Hovland will not play competitively until the new year due to an unspecified injury.

The world No. 6 withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship last month and will not play in the DP World Tour's final stretch which includes the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

bunkered.co.uk says it has reached out to Hovland and his team for word on his situation but has yet to hear back.

Viktor Hovland's "miserable" year has a miserable end. Understand he's been sidelined for the rest of the season with injury.



Story here - including what that means for Ryder Cup - for @bunkeredgolf: https://t.co/heI5TYlgv0 — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) October 3, 2024

