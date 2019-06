Report: Vegas to sign C Karlsson to eight-year deal

Center William Karlsson is expected to sign an eight-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights worth nearly $6 million per season, according to multiple reports.





Karlsson, 26, tallied 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games last season with the Golden Knights. He has spent the past two seasons in Vegas after beginning his career with the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Swedish playmaker led the NHL in 2017-18 with a plus-minus rating of plus-49. He also won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy that season.





Vegas is coming off another winning season in which it went 43-32-7 but lost in a seven-game series with the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoffs. The Golden Knights won the Western Conference title the previous season.





--Field Level Media