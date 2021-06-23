Report: Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with pilot, company over helicopter crash

Terms of the lawsuit stemming from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others last year are confidential. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant and others agreed to jointly settle a lawsuit filed against the pilot and helicopter owners over the deadly crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others last year, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Vanessa and other families, along with the helicopter company and insurers filed “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines” in court on Tuesday, per the report. They were seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, though terms of the settlement are confidential.

Vanessa Bryant, others sued pilot and company after deadly crash

Vanessa and the families of other victims in the crash initially filed the lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the Island Express Holding Corp. and pilot Ara Zobayan last year.

The suit alleged that Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” when he was flying Kobe and the others. Zobayan, Kobe’s longtime pilot, was accused of multiple counts of negligence after they crashed just outside of Los Angeles early on Jan. 26, 2020. All nine passengers, including Zobayan, were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that Zobayan made a “poor decision” to fly at excessive speeds that morning despite fog and clouds in the area and that the helicopter was not in a controlled flight pattern when it crashed.

Vanessa alleged in her lawsuit that the helicopter company “authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions” and that the victims died “as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan.”

The lawsuit is one of two that Vanessa filed in the wake of Kobe and Gianna’s death. The other lawsuit, which is still pending, alleges that Los Angeles County police officers and other city employees improperly took and shared graphic photos from the crash site.

