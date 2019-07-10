Vancouver Canucks ink winger Micheal Ferland to four-year deal

Micheal Ferland looks to be joining the Canucks on a multi-year deal. (Getty)

The Canucks and free agent winger Micheal Ferland agreed to a four-year, $14-million contract on Wednesday.

The deal will be worth an average annual value of $3.5 million, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Ferland agreed to 4 yr contract with the Vancouver Canucks. $3.5 million aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 10, 2019

Ferland posted 17 goals and 40 points in 71 games with Carolina last season, but added just one assist in seven playoff contests. He spent the previous three-plus campaigns with the Flames, putting up 89 points in 250 regular-season starts.

The roster and cap implications for Vancouver, per PuckPedia:

After signing Ferland to 4 yr $3.5M Cap Hit deal, the #Canucks have $5.88M of Cap Space w/ 23 (14F/8D/2G) on roster.



RFA’s: Boeser & Goldobin



With RFA's signed, will need to remove 2 from roster. If players sent to AHL, clears max $1.075M * 2https://t.co/kcfp6wQuo6 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2019

The Canucks, who still have to ink high-priced RFA Brock Boeser, already made a pair of big-money moves this summer with the signing of Tyler Myers to a six-year, $30-million contract and acquiring center J.T. Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

