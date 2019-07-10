Vancouver Canucks ink winger Micheal Ferland to four-year deal

Kyle Cantlon
Yahoo Sports Canada
Micheal Ferland looks to be joining the Canucks on a multi-year deal. (Getty)
Micheal Ferland looks to be joining the Canucks on a multi-year deal. (Getty)

The Canucks and free agent winger Micheal Ferland agreed to a four-year, $14-million contract on Wednesday.

The deal will be worth an average annual value of $3.5 million, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Ferland posted 17 goals and 40 points in 71 games with Carolina last season, but added just one assist in seven playoff contests. He spent the previous three-plus campaigns with the Flames, putting up 89 points in 250 regular-season starts.

The roster and cap implications for Vancouver, per PuckPedia:

The Canucks, who still have to ink high-priced RFA Brock Boeser, already made a pair of big-money moves this summer with the signing of Tyler Myers to a six-year, $30-million contract and acquiring center J.T. Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back