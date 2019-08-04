Report: Canucks' Brock Boeser wants $7 million per season

Brock Boeser is reportedly asking the Vancouver Canucks for $7-million per season. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Much like many other teams in the National Hockey League, the Vancouver Canucks have a high-profile restricted free agent still in need of a new deal.

Brock Boeser is asking the Canucks for a contract with an annual average value of $7 million, according to Ben Kuzma of Postmedia. As far as the term of the deal is concerned, Kuzma added he thinks it could be around four years.

That figure would put him in similar territory with players such as: Joe Pavelski, Kevin Hayes, Anders Lee and Timo Meier. However, the latter, as mentioned by Kuzma, would be the better comparison considering they both mainly play the wing.

The San Jose Sharks’ winger signed his 4-year, $24-million deal this past Jul. 1. Meier has recorded 102 points in 159 games these past two seasons. Boeser in that same time frame, however, has notched 111 points across 131 games. The Canucks star has proven to be a little more consistent, racking up a pair of 50-point campaigns already while Meier has only tallied one.

Being under the crunch of the salary cap is what’s most likely causing the hold up on Vancouver’s end. The organization is projected to only have a little more than $5 million available, according to CapFriendly.

The current contract impasse, however, isn’t concerning team head coach Travis Green.

“The one thing I know about Brock [Boeser] is he wants to play bad and he wants to play for this team,” the bench boss told Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. “I talked to him recently about his summer training and where he’s at. He sounds excited to get going again. The contract stuff always takes care of itself, and I believe it will.”

Until one of these big name holdouts signs, the RFA waiting game will continue to be played around the NHL it seems.

