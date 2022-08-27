US Coast Guard cutter is denied port call in Solomon Islands

·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in Solomon Islands, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation.

The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activities in the Pacific, which ended Friday, when it sought to make a scheduled stop at Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and re-provision, the Coast Guard office in Honolulu said.

There was no response from the Solomon Islands' government for diplomatic clearance for the vessel to stop there, however, so the Oliver Henry diverted to Papua New Guinea, the Coast Guard said.

When the stop in Solomon Islands had been scheduled wasn't disclosed, but the Coast Guard said the Oliver Henry had arrived in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday “following a patrol in parts of the Coral Sea and the Solomon Islands.”

Britain's Royal Navy did not comment directly on reports that the HMS Spey, also taking part in Operation Island Chief, was also denied a port call in Solomon Islands.

“Ships' programs are under constant review, and it is routine practice for them to change,” the Royal Navy said in an emailed statement.

“For reasons of operational security we do not discuss details. The Royal Navy looks forward to visiting the Solomon Islands at a later date.”

During Operation Island Chief, the U.S., Australia, Britain and New Zealand provided support through aerial and surface surveillance for Pacific island nations participating in the operation, including Solomon Islands.

China has been assertively trying to expand its presence and influence in the Pacific, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare alarmed some neighbors, the U.S. and others after he signed a new security pact with China.

The pact has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Australia’s northeast coast. A Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, the U.S. territory that hosts major military bases.

Both the Solomon Islands and China have denied their pact will lead to a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

Sogavare also raised eyebrows earlier in August when he skipped a memorial service marking the anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, a key battle in World War II in which American and other allied forces wrested control of the islands from Imperial Japan.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, whose father was wounded during the Guadalcanal campaign and who attended the memorial, said Sogavare “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn met with Sogavare in the Solomon Islands on Wednesday but it was not clear whether she raised the issue of the Coast Guard's refused port call.

The Tennessee Republican said in a statement on her website that her visit to the Solomon Islands as well as Fiji and Papua New Guinea “was an important step in showcasing America's commitment to the region and expanding our strategic relationships.”

The Coast Guard, in the statement from Honolulu, said it respects the sovereignty of its foreign partners and looks forward to future engagement with Solomon Islands.

Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes newspaper that the U.S. State Department had been in touch with the Solomon Islands government following the refusal of the port call and that they “expect all future clearances will be provided to U.S. ships.”

___

Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

David Rising, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign

    A new report details attempts by an online campaign to push American interests abroad.

  • Mexico cenbank to evaluate magnitude of rate hikes based on prevailing conditions, minutes show

    Minutes from Mexico's central bank Aug. 11 monetary policy meeting published Thursday underscored the possibility of interest rate hikes at future meetings at to-be-determined magnitudes. Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at the August meeting in an effort to slow rising inflation. It has increased rates by a total of 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings.

  • London petrol stations damaged by anti-oil protesters

    Police say demonstrators targeted a number of petrol forecourts on Friday morning.

  • Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

    The viral trend has people share throwback photos, set to “Teenage Dirtbag“ by Wheatus

  • Russian-held nuclear plant resumes power supply to Ukraine, two reactors connected

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine on Friday after two of its six reactors were reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid for the first time in its history on Thursday after a fire caused by shelling damaged a power line, Kyiv said earlier. "Thus, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, despite numerous provocations by the occupiers, continues to function inside the Ukrainian energy grid," Energoatom said in a statement after the second reactor was reconnected.

  • Rising costs leave Albrighton independent shops in limbo

    Local businesses in Albrighton focus on retaining loyal customers and surviving the energy crisis.

  • Poland and South Korea seal $5.8 billion military deal

    MORAG, Poland (AP) — Poland sealed a deal with South Korea on Friday to purchase $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is the defense minister, signed the contracts to confirm them and handed them to the head of South Korea’s defense acquisition program administration, Minister Eom Dong-hwan, at a military base in the

  • Accident with Moose Claims 3 Racehorses

    It was a tough ending to good weekend of racing at Archerwill, SK, for a local chuckwagon and chariot racing family, the Gareau Chuckwagon Racing Team. The Team traces its history back to the early 1970’s. Gilles Gareau began racing chariots in 1973 and branched out into chuckwagons as well. In 1978 Gilles won the aggregate chuckwagon championship in the Prince Albert Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association and the Best Driver Award in 1979 but hung up the reins in 1981. Throughout Gille

  • Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

    DENVER (AP) — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.” The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use and an investigation launched. The message raised concerns that a voter had tried to tamper with it by inserting an off-the-shelf thumb drive. The incident heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspir

  • Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show. But the documents also show that New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is confident Chinese authorities won't torture the suspect or give him an unfair trial because of the bad publicity it would b

  • Turkey says no need for concern over US sanctions warning

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s finance minister said Friday there was no reason for Turkish businesses to be concerned by a warning about possible U.S. sanctions on companies dealing with already sanctioned Russian businesses. The Turkish Industry and Business Association confirmed this week that it received a letter from U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo cautioning that Turkish companies risked consequences if they did business with Russians or Russian institutions that were under U.

  • Dutch PM "ashamed" of asylum failings as MSF steps in

    TER APEL, Netherlands (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was "ashamed" of problems at the country's centre for processing asylum requests as humanitarian group Medecins sans Frontieres sent in a team to assist with migrants' medical needs. His government announced a series of measures intended to address the problems at the Ter Apel centre, where hundreds of asylum seekers have been sleeping rough in recent weeks. But Rutte said at a news conference the problems were "not something that can be solved in a few weeks or months".

  • Analysis-Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis

    As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show. In the east England town of Grimsby, Philip Keetley didn't turn on his cooling fan at home as Britain sweltered under a record heat-wave this summer. Citizens in other European countries too are voluntarily taking action to cut consumption as gas, electricity and fuel prices sky-rocket due to war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • When are the second cost-of-living payment and £400 energy rebate due?

    More payments to help with the cost of living will be paid later in the year as bills soar.

  • Germany rethinks gas surcharge after backlash over profits

    BERLIN (AP) — The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies, officials said Friday. The surcharge of 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour was announced two weeks ago and could cost the average household several hundred euros (dollars) a year. About half of German households use natural gas for heating, some also for cooking. The measure is due to take e

  • Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons

    Lukashenko said he had agreed the move to modernise Belarusian warplanes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belta news agency reported. Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, does not have its own nuclear weapons.

  • Chinese outcry after volleyballers wear N95 masks during match

    China's Volleyball Association later apologised, saying the decision was due to "lack of experience".

  • Competition Bureau reaches deal with Parkland and Federated Co-operatives

    OTTAWA — Parkland Corp. and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. have signed agreements with the Competition Bureau, which had raised concerns about their acquisition of 337 Husky retail gas stations. The regulator says the agreements will help protect consumers from paying higher gas prices as a result of eliminating the Husky stations as a competitor in nine regions. The deal with the regulator will see Parkland sell six retail gas stations in Hamilton to a buyer or buyers to be approved by the commis

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th