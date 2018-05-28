Report: USMNT to face Argentina, Colombia at home in October friendlies

Lionel Messi could be headed stateside for a friendly against the United States in October. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

There will be no United States men’s soccer team at the World Cup this summer, but some of the world’s best players could be coming stateside to face the Yanks. The U.S. is finalizing friendlies with Argentina and Colombia in October, per Roger Gonzalez of CBS Sports.

USMNT will have a busy fall that already includes Brazil and Mexico

The FIFA international window runs October 8-16, though exact dates for these friendlies have not been announced. Locations also have not been set, but Miami is a potential destination, per Gonzalez.

Both Argentina and Colombia are headed to the World Cup next month. Argentina is one of the favorites in Russia. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste struggled in qualification but has plenty of attacking prowess with Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Colombia, meanwhile, boasts James Rodriguez, who burst onto the scene with an outstanding 2014 World Cup, and will be a tough out this summer.

If these friendlies end up being finalized, it adds to an already-impressive slate of games this fall: Yahoo Sports’ Doug McIntyre reported that the U.S. will play Brazil on Sept. 7 in New Jersey. The U.S. also has Mexico on Sept. 11, England on Nov. 15 and Italy on Nov. 20.

It’s a new era for U.S. Soccer

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the USMNT turned to interim head coach Dave Sarachan, who has led the team since qualifying ended. In the time since, the team has featured lots of young faces with an eye on the 2019 Gold Cup and, eventually, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT faces Bolivia on Monday with a squad that averages under 23 years old.

The U.S. hopes to find its new coach following the conclusion of the World Cup, and the youngsters figure to gain some fantastic experience against some of the world’s best.

