Twins fire manager Paul Molitor after four seasons

The Minnesota Twins have fired manager Paul Molitor, the reigning American League manager of the year, after four seasons and a 305-343 win-loss record

Sources: The Minnesota Twins have a not-yet-announced press conference scheduled for this afternoon, and there is strong speculation they will let manager Paul Molitor go. He has two years remaining on his contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 2, 2018





Twins have let go Paul Molitor and plan to search for a new manager @BNightengale 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 2, 2018





The team made the official announcement about an hour after news first broke:

#MNTwins announce Paul Molitor will not return as manager. pic.twitter.com/foSUc84FV6 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 2, 2018





Molitor was hired at the end of 2014 to replace Ron Gardenhire, who had been fired by the Twins after 13 seasons. Molitor, who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a player, still has two years and over $3 million left on his contract. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Molitor has been offered a different position with the Twins, but it’s not clear if he’ll accept that or leave the organization altogether.

The 2018 season was a rough comedown from 2017, which was surprisingly successful and resulted in the Twins winning the second AL wild-card spot. They were defeated by the New York Yankees, but it seemed like the start of something big for Minnesota. 2018 didn’t bear that out, as the Twins went 78-84 and finished 13 games out of first place.

Twins manager Paul Molitor has been fired after four seasons. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It’s hard to figure out how much of that should be laid at Molitor’s feet, though. Molitor didn’t cause the rash of injuries that beset the Twins, and he didn’t cause Jorge Polanco to miss the first half of the season due to a suspension for banned substances. He’s also not responsible for signing players that ended up underperforming, like Logan Morrison, Jake Odorizzi, and Addison Reed. Those signings came from Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

But Falvey and Levine apparently think it’s time to move on. Both executives were brought in prior to the 2017 season, and after two years, they may just want their own handpicked manager to lead the Twins gong forward.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

