Report: Tua Tagovailoa won't start vs. Ravens with lingering finger injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tua Tagovailoa won't start Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 11, 2021

The Dolphins quarterback is not ready to return from a broken bone on the middle finger on his throwing hand, meaning backup Jacoby Brissett will get a second-straight start in his place. Tagovailoa warmed up prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but was sidelined prior to kickoff because of the injury. He acted as the team's emergency quarterback, and appears to be on the same track vs. the Ravens.

Brissett completed 26-of-43 attempts for 244 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Miami's 17-9 win over Houston.