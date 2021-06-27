Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

Donald Trump at Trump Tower. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Attorneys for the Trump Organization have until Monday afternoon to make their final arguments before prosecutors in New York as to why the company should not face criminal charges over its financial practices, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Sunday.

Manhattan prosecutors have spent the last two years investigating the Trump Organization and whether the company inflated the value of its properties to secure loans and tax benefits, and earlier this year, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. convened a grand jury in Manhattan earlier this year to consider indictments.

On Thursday, lawyers representing the Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump held a virtual meeting with Manhattan prosecutors, and presented their reasoning as to why charges should not be filed, the Post reports. Prosecutors are considering not only charging the Trump Organization, but also the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, people familiar with the probe told the Post. Investigators have been looking into whether Weisselberg paid taxes on benefits he received from Trump, and he has not cooperated with prosecutors.

