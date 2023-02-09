Report: Trail Blazers trading Josh Hart to Knicks for Cam Reddish, draft pick

Josh Hart is headed to the New York Knicks.

The Portland Trail Blazers struck a deal with the Knicks minutes before they were set to tip off at the Moda Center on Wednesday night. Portland is sending Hart to the Knicks in exchange for forward Cam Reddish and a future first round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/whB5mS8lfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Hart was seen saying goodbye to teammates and was pulled off the floor just minutes before the Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors game was about to start on Wednesday night, though it wasn’t initially clear why.

Hart has averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season, his first full one in Portland after landing there in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans last year. The 27-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $37.9 million deal.

Reddish has averaged 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 20 games this season. Reddish, 23, is in the final year of a four-year, $19.3 million deal he first signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

