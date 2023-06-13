Report: Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer reaches deal in principle to buy Senators

Olivier Neven
Flags fly at half-mast at the Canadian Tire Centre, the home of the NHL&#39;s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.The Senators announced late Monday night that team owner Eugene Melnyk had died at the age of 62 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canadiens part-owner Michael Andlauer has reportedly won the bidding war for the Sens' franchise. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has reportedly reached a deal in principle to buy the Ottawa Senators, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported Tuesday.

According to Garrioch, Andlauer's bid is believed to be worth close to $1 billion (U.S. Dollars). An agreement in principle means his offer has been moved to the front of the line and can now be assessed by the National Hockey League.

The sale will need approval from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's executive board before it can be made official.

More to come.

