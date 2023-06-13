Report: Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer reaches deal in principle to buy Senators

Canadiens part-owner Michael Andlauer has reportedly won the bidding war for the Sens franchise.

Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has reportedly reached a deal in principle to buy the Ottawa Senators, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported Tuesday.

According to Garrioch, Andlauer's bid is believed to be worth close to $1 billion (U.S. Dollars). An agreement in principle means his offer has been moved to the front of the line and can now be assessed by the National Hockey League.

The sale will need approval from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's executive board before it can be made official.

More to come.