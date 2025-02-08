Report: Tom Willander Projected To Sign With The Canucks This Season

Vancouver Canucks fans could be getting their first look at a top prospect before the 2024-25 season is over. According to Rick Dhaliwal of "Donnie and Dhali," Tom Willander will be turning pro this year and is expected to sign his entry-level contract once his NCAA season is complete. The 19-year-old right-shot defender was drafted 11th overall by the Canucks in 2023 and has spent the last two years at Boston University.

"The next defenceman signing for the Canucks will be Tom Willander, out of Boston University in a few weeks," said Dhaliwal during his radio hit on Sportsnet 650 Friday morning. "I'll be shocked if he doesn't sign. With Elias Pettersson, the defenceman showing so much promise, the Canucks could have, I mean, this is could have three drafted defensemen on their roster next year."

This is what's so impressive about Tom Willander.



Despite the offender carrying all the momentum, Willander doesn't give an inch, keeping him to the outside, thanks to his tremendous mobility and aggression. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/RNmwuSLwJn — Dave Hall (@davehall1289) February 8, 2025

Willander is considered one of the best-drafted prospects currently playing outside the NHL. He was ranked 14th on Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list, which also included Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who was ranked 11th. On top of a successful NCAA career, Willander has been a key piece of Sweden's World Junior team the last two years, recording eight points in 14 games while picking up a Silver Medal in 2024.

Boston University's regular season is scheduled to end on March 8, 2025, while the final date of the Frozen Four is set for April 12, 2025. If Boston University makes it to the final, Willander would only be available for two regular season games, with his potential debut being April 14, 2025, against the San Jose Sharks. This season, Boston University is 15-9-1 and is the eighth-ranked team in D1 NCAA hockey.

