Report: Timberwolves reach deal with guard P.J. Dozier after ACL injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing P.J. Dozier to Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves struck a deal with Dozier on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier is currently recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last November.

Dozier was traded around in January, landing first with the Boston Celtics and then the Orlando Magic before he was released. He has been a free agent ever since.

Dozier went down in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers and landed awkwardly after trying to cut through the lane for a layup . He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dozier had averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds up until that point in his third season with the Nuggets. He’s averaged 6.4 points, three rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 minutes per game throughout his career.

The 25-year-old was cleared for full basketball activities in June, however, and is expected to be available at full strength at the start of training camp. While he may not have the biggest impact for the Timberwolves, Dozier is a solid bench player who will undoubtedly add significant value for Minnesota as it looks to reach the postseason for a second straight year.