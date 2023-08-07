Report: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, José Ramírez 3 for White Sox-Guardians brawl

Jason Owens
·Staff writer
·1 min read
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been suspended three games for their roles in a Saturday brawl between the two teams, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

MLB also handed one-game suspensions to guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and coach Mike Sarbaugh and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, per the report.