Report: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, José Ramírez 3 for White Sox-Guardians brawl
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been suspended three games for their roles in a Saturday brawl between the two teams, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.
MLB also handed one-game suspensions to guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and coach Mike Sarbaugh and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, per the report.
Tom Hamilton's call of the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight on Cleveland radio is the stuff of legend.
"DOWN GOES ANDERSON! DOWN GOES ANDERSON!" pic.twitter.com/ZXSUW4eE0V
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2023
News: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, Jose Ramirez 3 and Emmanuel Clase 1 game for their part in Saturdays brawl between the White Sox and Guardians, sources tell ESPN.
— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 7, 2023