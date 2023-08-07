Report: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, José Ramírez 3 for White Sox-Guardians brawl

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been suspended three games for their roles in a Saturday brawl between the two teams, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

MLB also handed one-game suspensions to guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and coach Mike Sarbaugh and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, per the report.

Tom Hamilton's call of the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight on Cleveland radio is the stuff of legend.



"DOWN GOES ANDERSON! DOWN GOES ANDERSON!" pic.twitter.com/ZXSUW4eE0V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2023