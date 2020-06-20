Report: Ties, altered extra innings on table in MLB talks

The negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union are currently at a stalemate, a condition that could become more prevalent if games are played this year.





The owners and players have discussed letting games end in ties or changing the extra-inning rules during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Friday.

Nightengale cited documents exchanged by the sides earlier this week that indicate the minor leagues' extra-inning rule could be implemented in the regular season. Under that format, starting with the 10th inning, each half-inning would begin with a runner on second base.





The altered rule would not be in place during the postseason, according to Nightengale.





The report added that the MLB Players Association proposed allowing altered substitution rules for extra-inning games, including subbed-out players being allowed to re-enter the contest.





Should the new extra-inning rule be enacted, the runner that would start an inning on second base reportedly would be the player who made the last out the previous inning. For official-scoring purposes, that runner will be ruled to have reached base on an error, meaning the pitcher wouldn't be charged with an earned run should the runner score.





Another proposed rule change was reported previously, that designated hitter would be used in the National League for 2020 and 2021. The American League has used the DH since 1973, but the NL has continued to have pitchers bat.





--Field Level Media