Report: Thorbjorn Olesen arrested for allegedly assaulting sleeping woman on flight

A Danish professional golfer was arrested after allegedly assaulting a female passenger while she was asleep on a British Airways flight, The Independent reported Thursday.

Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, was arrested upon landing at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday after a flight from the WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee. According to reports, Olesen engaged in arguments with passengers, became verbally abusive toward the crew and urinated in the airplane aisle. All while riding in first class.

The Sun cited a witness who was on the flight:

“He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle. “It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA (British Airways).’’

Olesen, ranked No. 62, finished T27 at the event in Tennessee and was flying back home with friend and fellow golfer Ian Poulter. The 43-year-old Poulter finished eighth in Memphis and was flying home to England. The two were European teammates at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Olesen allegedly became verbally abusive and Poulter stepped in. Poulter’s agent, Paul Dunkley, told The Sun the golfer calmed down a “slightly intoxicated” passenger on his flight and then went to sleep.

“The first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow.”

During that time, Olesen allegedly assaulted a woman while she was sleeping. He was arrested and later released under investigation for sexual assault, being drunk on an airplane and failing to comply with the crew’s orders, per the Independent.

Olesen hasn’t finished better than 21st, which he did at the Masters, in a PGA tournament since autumn of 2018. He turned professional in 2008 and had his best finish at the 2013 Masters (sixth). He’s a four-time World Cup player and participated in the 2016 Olympics.

