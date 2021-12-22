Reports: Texas A&M unable to play in Gator Bowl due to COVID-19

It looks like we won't have a full schedule of bowl games this season.

According to multiple reports, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 cases. According to SI and ESPN, the Aggies would not have enough players to participate in the game against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

Per SI, the game could still be played if the Gator Bowl can find a replacement team for the Aggies. But that would require another bowl game getting canceled due to COVID-19.

Assuming the game is canceled, Wake Forest will finish the season with a 10-3 record while Texas A&M will finish at 8-4. Both teams lost their final games of the season. A&M lost to LSU in the last week of the regular season while Wake lost to Pitt in the ACC championship game.

16 games canceled in 2020

Sixteen bowl games weren’t played as scheduled after the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The Redbox Bowl was the first game to get canceled over the summer and games like the Bahamas Bowl and Hawaii Bowl were canceled due to travel restrictions because of the virus.

Other games were canceled after teams were closed. The Frisco Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, Music City Bowl and Texas Bowl were all canceled because selected teams weren’t able to play because of COVID-19 cases.

Other games were canceled due to a lack of available teams as numerous teams across the country opted not to play in a bowl game because of the virus. Over a dozen eligible teams announced at the end of the season that they didn’t want to continue to risk COVID-19 exposure to prepare for a bowl game.