Report: Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. agree to terms, targeting Nov. 19

The ultimate welterweight showdown appears to be on.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to “all material terms” for a fight for the undisputed 147-pound championship, although no contracts have been signed, according to ESPN, which cited multiple sources.

The outlet is reporting that organizers are targeting Nov. 19 in Las Vegas.

Crawford has agreed to accept less than 50% of the revenues. Also, a rematch clause will be in place regardless of who wins.

The matchup has been compared to other great welterweight clashes because of the status of the fighters. Crawford tops Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list, Spence is No. 4.

However, it has been difficult to make the fight because the principals have been affiliated with competing handlers, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) with Top Rank and Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) with Premier Boxing Champions.

Crawford split from Top Rank late last year, which opened a wider path to an agreement.

Crawford, 34, is coming off a 10th-round knockout of Shawn Porter, his ninth consecutive stoppage. Spence, 32, stopped Yordenis Ugas in 10 to collect a third major title.

This story first appeared Thursday, Sept. 15 on Boxing Junkie.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie