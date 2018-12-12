Report: Temple to Hire Miami DC Manny Diaz as Head Coach

Temple is reportedly hiring Miami (Fla.) defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next head coach, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Diaz will replace Geoff Collins, who accepted a head-coaching position at Georgia Tech last week. Per Thamel, others considered for the Owls' vacancy included Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and Texas A&M defenisve coordinator Mike Elko.

Diaz has served as the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator over each of the past three seasons. Miami currently boasts the No. 2 defense in the nation, allowing 268.3 yards per game.

Additionally, Diaz previously worked as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, Lousiana Tech, Texas and Middle Tennessee. He also served as a graduate assistant at Florida State and a defensive assistant at NC State.

Temple finished the regular season 8–4 and second in the AAC East division standings. The Owls will play Duke in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.