Report: Tampa Bay Lightning to sign Luke Schenn to one-year contract

Luke Schenn will reportedly lace 'em up with the Tampa Bay Lightning next season after bouncing between the NHL and AHL last year. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following an up-and-down campaign, veteran defenceman Luke Schenn is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning once free agency officially opens on July 1.

After splitting time in the NHL and AHL with both the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks organizations, it’s expected that he’ll make somewhere near the league minimum of $700,000, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.

Expect Luke Schenn to sign a one-year deal with #tblightning in neighbourhood of $700k. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019

