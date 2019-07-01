Report: Tampa Bay Lightning to sign Luke Schenn to one-year contract
Following an up-and-down campaign, veteran defenceman Luke Schenn is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning once free agency officially opens on July 1.
After splitting time in the NHL and AHL with both the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks organizations, it’s expected that he’ll make somewhere near the league minimum of $700,000, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.
Expect Luke Schenn to sign a one-year deal with #tblightning in neighbourhood of $700k.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019
