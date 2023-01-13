Report: Suspended MMA coach James Krause served as an agent for an online sportsbook

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: James Krause poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Tom Gallicchio during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MMA coach James Krause served as an agent for an online sportsbook, ESPN reported. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The gambling controversy surrounding highly regarded MMA trainer James Krause, a former UFC fighter, reached another level Thursday when ESPN reported that Krause acted as an agent for an online sports book. Krause was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the UFC has banned fighters from training at his gym, Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was trained by Krause for a fight with Kai Kara-France on July 30 in the co-main event of UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Moreno is scheduled to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship on Jan. 21 at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but left Krause and is being coached by Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA for the bout.

ESPN reported it spoke to multiple persons who said they'd placed bets with Krause. ESPN described the job Krause filled for ABCBetting.ag as "a middleman between offshore sportsbooks and bettors." The ESPN report noted that bettors told it that Krause provided them with a line of credit and login information.

Krause's issues came to public light following a Nov. 5 bout at Apex in Las Vegas between the Krause-coached Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on the main card of UFC Vegas 64. Minner threw a kick at Nuerdanbieke early in the fight and collapsed in pain. Nuerdanbieke quickly finished him and won by first-round knockout just 67 seconds into the bout.

Numerous online sportsbooks, as well as books in New York and New Jersey, reported an unusual amount of wagers on Nuerdanbieke to win in the first round and for the fight to end in less than 2.5 rounds. The UFC announced in a statement on Nov. 6 it had hired a Las Vegas firm, Don Best Sports, to conduct an investigation.

The UFC subsequently released Minner. The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Minner and Krause for failing to disclose his injury on a form fighters are required to complete before bouts.

ESPN reported that it had spoken to Minner and that he had denied anything untoward had occurred, saying, "Absolutely not. Nothing out of the ordinary."

Krause has not commented publicly and hasn't tweeted since Oct. 28.

Latest Stories

  • Does easing US inflation point the way for the world?

    It may be good news for the rest of the world if price increases in the US continue to slow.

  • I'm 21 and live in a 72-square-foot NYC apartment that costs $1,345 a month. Here's what a day in my life looks like.

    My micro-studio apartment in the West Village has no kitchen or closet. Here's what my rent costs and what a day in my tiny-living life is like.

  • Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday in one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion, while Ukraine's unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again. Russian forces used jets, mortars and rockets to bombard Soledar in an unrelenting assault. Soledar's fall, while unlikely to serve as a turning point in the nearly 11-month war, would be a prize for a Kremlin starve

  • 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal responds to toxic fan complaints about the show's diverse cast: 'You can't make everybody happy'

    Pascal's co-star, Bella Ramsey, explains how important it was to preserve their character's lesbian storyline.

  • Kate Middleton Was Photographed Looking Stoic in First Off-Duty Sighting Since Harry's Memoir Release

    The royal family has made a point not to respond officially to Prince Harry's memoir Spare or Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but paparazzi captured a look at Kate Middleton for the first time since both came out, and it was far from her jolliest off-duty sighting.

  • Russia releases American Taylor Dudley; Western tanks could be a game-changer: Live Ukraine updates

    Taylor Dudley, an American and Navy veteran detained in Russia since April, was released Thursday, his family said in a statement. Updates.

  • Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar, says fighting is intense

    Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines. He said the military command was "working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine."

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.