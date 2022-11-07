Report: Stephanie White hired as next Connecticut Sun coach

Stephanie White led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Finals in 2015, and most recently spent five seasons coaching at Vanderbilt. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stephanie White is returning to the league.

The Connecticut Sun are set to hire White as their next head coach, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Monday afternoon.

Sources tell ESPN that Stephanie White will be next coach of @ConnecticutSun. She and team finalizing contract details. White, NCAA champion at @PurdueWBB and former @WNBA player, was previously head coach of @IndianaFever before returning to college game at Vandy from 2016-21. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 7, 2022

White will take over for Curt Miller in Connecticut. Miller, the two-time Coach of the Year, left for the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this offseason after their run to the WNBA Finals.

White, who won a title herself playing for Purdue in college, played in the league for five seasons. She then spent two years leading the Indiana Fever, which included a WNBA Finals trip during her first season there in 2015. That team fell to the Minnesota Lynx.

The 45-year-old most recently was the head coach at Vanderbilt, where she compiled a 46-83 overall record in five seasons before she was fired after the 2020-21 campaign.

The Sun are the winningest franchise in the WNBA since 2017, but the team has been unable to claim a league title over that span. The organization is still looking for a new general manager, too, as Miller held both posts. The Sun will likely lose Brionna Jones this offseason, and four of their five starters are on big contracts ahead of an impending salary cap crunch.

While the team will look different under White’s watch, she’s certainly a great fit for the job.

The Sun were the last open job in the league. The Dallas Wings hired Los Angeles Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell to fill their open job earlier on Monday, and the Indiana Fever hired Atlanta Dream assistant Christie Sides on Friday.