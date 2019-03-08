There are conflicting reports over whether Steelers are close to dealing Antonio Brown to Bills





The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a deal to send wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network reported on Thursday night.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

An hour after that NFL Network report, along with much mockery of Brown on the internet, the Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci reported that “no deal is imminent.”

An NFL source says #Bills have inquired about Antonio Brown with the #Steelers, but no deal is imminent. In fact, another league source termed it "unlikely." — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 8, 2019

If indeed Brown is Buffalo bound, he will leave behind an interesting legacy in Pittsburgh. He was undeniably great, posting Hall-of-Fame numbers. He could also end his time with the Steelers in an unfortunately memorable way, to the point the Steelers decided to take on $21.1 million in dead money on the salary cap just to trade him.

Brown’s initial reaction on social media

When news broke of the close deal Thursday night, Brown called it “fake news” on Instagram.

AB gives his thoughts on the report... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R9l0T5dUz5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 8, 2019

Wishful thinking? Perhaps not.





The good and bad of Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh

Brown is a remarkable success story. He was a sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan who rose up the depth chart and then became the best receiver in football. He made four straight All-Pro teams. He led the NFL in receptions twice, receiving yards twice, and last season he led the league with 15 receiving touchdowns.

Yet, people will also remember what didn’t happen. Despite having Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Brown, that group of Steelers never won a Super Bowl, or even an AFC championship. Perhaps part of the reason for that was the seemingly constant controversy in the Steelers locker room, and Brown was a big part of that.

Last season, before a Week 17 game, Brown and Roethlisberger reportedly had a disagreement, though there are conflicting stories on what actually happened. Brown missed meetings and practices after that and was benched for the game.

That essentially ended his nine-year Steelers career.

Brown is still productive

On one hand, trading for Brown was easy. He is a fantastic receiver. In addition to his 15 touchdowns last year, he had 104 receptions and 1,297 yards, He’s still very productive.

But it wasn’t without any risk. Brown will turn 31 on July 10, and very few receivers are productive into their mid-30s. Teams that mulled sending a significant price for Brown had to weigh the reality that they might be paying for just a couple more years of prime play. And, of course, it’s hard to overlook the drama that Brown brings with him. What he did before the season finale last year can’t be totally ignored.

Now Brown gets to start a new chapter in his career. Hopefully this one ends a little smoother.

