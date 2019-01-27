Report: Steelers 'Exploring' Trade Options With Antonio Brown, Door for 2019 Return Still Open

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated

The Steelers are "exploring trade options" for wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Both Pittsburgh and Brown are reportedly looking for a new home for the wideout, although Brown, "hasn’t closed the door on returning."

The four-time All-Pro sat out the Steelers' season finale against the Bengals on Dec. 30 after a dispute with Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers owner Steelers owner Art Rooney II said it's "hard to envision" Brown returning to Pittsburgh in 2019 less than two weeks after the reported dispute.

Brown led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2018 with 15. He caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards, tallying 100-plus catches for the sixth-straight season. Brown has led the NFL in receptions and receiving yardss twice in his career.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North last season at 9–6–1. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

