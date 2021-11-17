Report: Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena in massive $700 million deal

The Lakers and Clippers' iconic home will have a new name starting on Christmas Day. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

The Staples Center is no more.

The iconic arena in downtown Los Angeles, which has been home to both the Lakers and Clippers since 1999, will be renamed on Christmas Day.

It will now be known as Crypto.com Arena, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal is believed to be the largest venue naming rights deal in United States history.

The arena is also home to the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. The Grammy Awards have been held at the arena since 2000, too.

Crypto.com paid more than $700 million for the naming rights, according to the Los Angeles Times, which made it one of the biggest naming rights deals of all time. It's unclear how long the deal is.

By comparison, the Clippers recently struck a 23-year deal to name their new Inglewood arena the Intuit Dome. That deal, according to CNBC , is worth more than $500 million. The arena is set to open in 2024. The naming rights deal for SoFi Stadium — which is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — is worth more than $600 million, according to Sports Business Journal .

