Report: Pau Gasol joining Bucks after Spurs buyout

Pau Gasol is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Gasol played sparingly in San Antonio this season, his third with the Spurs. He averaged 12.2 minutes per game over 27 appearances, including six starts.

The 38-year-old six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in those appearances.

Gasol’s role with Bucks?

Gasol will provide a veteran presence with championship experience on a young Bucks team with NBA Finals aspirations.

How much help he’ll provide on the floor as an older big who thrives around the rim for a team that focuses on spacing the floor will be a question. The Bucks offense is built around bigs and wings who can play outside and create space for Giannis Antetokounmpo to attack the rim.

Gasol is a capable but sparing three-point shooter, who will likely be asked to do just that in Milwaukee. He is also strong locker room presence with two rings as the second option next to Kobe Bryant during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

