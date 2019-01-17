Report: Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich 'Unsure' if He'll Return in 2019-20

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich "remains undecided" about returning to San Antonio next season, according to theNew York Times' Marc Stein. Popovich is currently in the last season of a five-year contract extension signed in 2014.

Popovich will turn 70 in late January. He will become the fourth coach in NBA history to coach past his 70th birthday, per Elias. The five-time NBA champion will reportedly coach U.S.A Basketball in 2019 and 2020, but when asked to assess his NBA plans past this season, Popovich told Stein, "I don't know the answer."

Popovich will leave San Antonio on his own terms, according to Stein. San Antonio team president R.C. Buford said the future Hall of Famer will "coach as long as he wants to coach."

The Spurs underwent significant change this summer. San Antonio traded Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in July and veteran point guard Tony Parker signed with the Hornets . Manu Ginobili retired in August.

Popovich has kept San Antonio afloat despite the turnover. The Spurs enter Thursday night sixth in the West at 26–20. Popovich is third on the all-time wins list with 1223 career victories.