Report: Sportsbook Pays Over Bettors After Gladys Knight Anthem

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Gladys Knight cruised past the line of one minute, 47 seconds for the national anthem length prior to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, finishing the anthem in just over two minutes. But controversy came shortly after Knight finished her rendition.

The Motown legend reportedly sang the final word of the national anthem "brave" twice, leading one sportsbook to originally deny bettors who had the over of their winnings, according to the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The sportsbook ultimately reversed their decision after further review, rewarding over bettors at one minute, 50 seconds.

Knight is the fifth anthem singer to cross two minutes in the last seven Super Bowls. Pink's national anthem checked in at one minute, 53 seconds prior to Super Bowl LII in 2018.

