Need to report someone missing from Eastern Kentucky floods? Here is who you call.

Kentucky State Police are working to respond to Eastern Kentucky areas hit with extreme flooding since Wednesday night.

According to a press release from KSP, many of their posts are receiving a high volume of calls, and are asking people in particular areas to call certain posts to report someone missing.

“Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” the news release said. “KSP is doing everything in its power to continue to provide services to all members of the community. During these times, preservation of life becomes paramount.”

In Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, KSP advises to contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

To report someone missing in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

In Wolfe or Morgan counties, KSP advises individuals call Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

For Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

In efforts to keep phone lines open for emergency responses, KSP urges individuals to report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing loved ones name (first, last)

Missing loved ones county of residence

Missing loved ones description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing loved ones home address, and phone number (if known).

This information will be forwarded to the appropriate KSP Post for further investigation.