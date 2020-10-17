Discord is a great way to interact through voice and text chat with your gaming pals for free, but there will occasionally be times when someone says something in the chat that violates the guidelines. Depending on the severity of the message, you may decide to report the user directly to Discord so disciplinary action can be taken. However, it’s not as simple as it may appear at first glance.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to report someone on Discord.

How to report users and servers on Discord

There are steps you need to take to successfully report someone who is harassing, spamming, threatening, or simply being abusive in chat. Sometimes, you might find an entire server is participating in harmful activity that violates community guidelines. Here’s what you can do to alert the moderators at Discord.

Step 1: Check if their message violates Discord’s guidelines

You don’t want to report someone unless their message violates Discord’s community guidelines. Activities and messages that are not tolerated on Discord include:

Harassment

Spam messages

Violating IP rights

Sharing child pornography

Glorifying or promoting suicide and self-harm

Distributing viruses

Threatening another user

Sharing images of gore or animal cruelty

If their message doesn’t fall into one of these categories, you likely shouldn’t report them directly to Discord. Instead, if possible, talk with the other members of the channel about their conduct. If you’re the owner or a moderator on the server, you can even kick them out and/or ban them yourself. You can also block or mute the user to avoid seeing their content while continuing to see what everyone else is saying in the server.

Please note that if the message is deleted after you send the report, disciplinary action can still be taken. However, there is no way to report a message that has already been deleted.

Step 2: Turn on developer mode and find the relevant ID codes

You can’t simply hit a “report” button on Discord, at least not on the desktop app. Instead, you have to find a few ID codes that Discord’s team can use to investigate the offending messages. In order to see the ID codes, click the Gear icon next to your name in the bottom-left corner of the screen and select the Appearance tab. Scroll down to the Advanced section of this page, and you’ll see a toggle labeled Developer Mode. Turn it on.

Next, you need to get three different ID codes. Go to the message in question and right-click directly on the user’s name. Select Copy ID, then paste the number you’ve copied somewhere and label it as “user ID” or something similar. Even if the user changes their username, the ID will remain the same.

