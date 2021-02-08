Report shows struggles of disadvantaged pupils in lockdown

Trevor Marshallsea, PA
·3 min read

Pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds found remote learning significantly more difficult than other students last year, a new study has found.

Non-profit body ImpactEd monitored 62,000 pupils in England through eight months of 2020 to assess the effect of online schooling during the pandemic.

Their report, Lockdown Lessons, found that among pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds – those at schools eligible for the Government’s Pupil Premium grant – only 45% said they understood their schoolwork in lockdown, compared with 57% among other students.

The survey assessed pupils using a range of measures including their home learning environment, their metacognitive strategies and their learning habits, in order to determine a “Covid-19 Learning Index”.

It found pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds gave their home environment a 6% lower score than other students and reported lower scores on metacognition, leading to a sharply lower Covid-19 Learning Index score of 3.21 compared with 3.35 from non-disadvantaged pupils.

Royal High School
Among its findings the report showed pupils in years 10 and 11 were most disadvantaged by online learning, and that girls suffered greater anxiety than boys about returning to school (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Across all of these learning measures, and those associated with wellbeing, students eligible for Pupil Premium reported worse than average outcomes,” the report said, adding disadvantaged students had also scored 5% lower on questions about their resilience.

The report’s authors recommended that “post-lockdown support should be carefully evaluated to ensure that pupils who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are benefiting”.

“If interventions are not having the desired effect, they should be stopped,” the report said.

The survey also found pupil wellbeing overall across the first period of lockdown was perhaps not as adversely affected as feared.

Using a 35-point scale, the average score for wellbeing was 23.8 in May, 24.1 in June, and 24.0 in July, compared with a pre-lockdown score of 23.6.

Pupils in years 10 and 11 reported the greatest challenges with motivation, the survey said, a condition which did not improve after lockdown.

A quarter of KS4 pupils complained they could not attain help from their families if they had questions about their schoolwork.

Furthermore, 40% of these students said they did not have a routine which helped them learn, according to the study, which also found pupils who exercised regularly were more likely – 58% to 33% – to report they had developed a positive learning routine.

The report also found nearly twice as many girls than boys said they were were worried about returning to school, and that girls felt more anxiety while in school, with levels 10% higher than boys.

“Schools should consider whether girls may need more support in managing their anxiety,” the report recommended. “For both girls and boys, consistent routines for learning and opportunities for teacher-pupil interaction were seen as beneficial for wellbeing.”

Schools had also identified a pronounced risk from the pandemic of “lost” children, finding students who struggled the most in lockdown were not always those previously thought vulnerable.

The impact of lockdown was also found to have varied significantly across different contexts, with the proportion of pupils saying they were excited about return to school varying from 16% to 81%.

“Schools aiming to understand pupil learning and wellbeing needs should look for manageable ways to gather data from pupils themselves as well as from teacher observation,” the report said.

“Where possible, they should use validated measures to reliably identify pupils who struggled during lockdown and to assess the impact of support.”

Writing in the report, Dame Sue John, the executive director of prominent education charity Challenge Partners, said the study showed “the need to deliver impactful interventions to support pupils who have had such a fragmented year feels pressing and urgent”.

She added: “It has never been more important to find ways to understand how pupils have responded to each new lockdown, each exam cancelled, and each enforced isolation.

“But the difficulty of doing so has been dramatically heightened. Many pupils have not seen their teachers for weeks at a time. All this, while the learning and wellbeing struggles that our children face are often hidden from view.”

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Buccaneers fans, mostly maskless, celebrate Super Bowl LV win despite COVID-19 warnings

    Bucs fans took to the streets, many maskless, to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Sunday.

  • Mad Bets: Way Too Early Super Bowl LVI Picks

    Minty Bets is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss his way too early Super Bowl LVI pick & which teams have the best longshot odds.

  • Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83

    WINDSOR, Colo. — Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday. He was 83. The Colorado Eagles announced the death of Backstrom, who founded the minor-league franchise located in northern Colorado, in 2002. He served as the Eagles' team president from 2003-07. No cause of death was given. Backstrom was a longtime forward and helped the Canadiens capture the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons on three different occasions. He played in 1,336 career games in the NHL and the World Hockey Association, with 378 goals and 514 assists. A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Backstrom also was a coach at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Final Four in 1986. “Ralph Backstrom was the most honourable gentleman I’ve ever encountered in my professional life and he was single-handedly responsible for professional hockey in Northern Colorado,” Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind said in a statement. “We all are forever indebted to this legacy of a gentleman and we pray his family has peace and comfort in this difficult time.” He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter, Diana, and sons Andrew and Martin, the Eagles said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Chris Jones on litany of Chiefs penalties in Super Bowl loss: 'Usually you let the guys play'

    Chris Jones wasn't happy with how the Super Bowl was called on Sunday. But the Chiefs didn't play well enough to compete.

  • Tyrann Mathieu deletes tweet on run-in with Tom Brady: 'He called me something I won’t repeat'

    Tyrann Mathieu addressed his words with Tom Brady.

  • No female coach had ever been on a Super Bowl-winning staff. The Buccaneers had two

    Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar made history Sunday night.

  • Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid on the car accident involving Britt Reid

    The Kansas City Head Coach addressed the media about the accident involving his son, leaving a 5-year-old in critical condition.

  • Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

    TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay. With help from old friend Rob Gronkowsk and a ferocious defence, Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions. Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. “You get this far and you wanna get the job done and we did it," Brady said. “We just believed. I"m so proud of the guys." Despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic, Brady didn't slow down at age 43. The GOAT earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles' record in his 10th appearance, nine with New England. Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises. “I think they're all special," Brady said. “I’m not making any comparisons. Experiencing it with this group of guys is amazing." Stunningly, it was easier than any of his previous Super Bowl victories, which came by an average margin of five points. Mahomes lost by double digits for the first time in his four-year career. The Buccaneers (15-5) took their second NFL title and first in 18 years as the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild card to reach the Super Bowl, and joined the NHL's Lightning as a 2020 season champion. The Rays also went to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers. Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) failed to become the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots in 2003-04. “I didn't see it coming at all,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I thought we were going to come in and play these guys just like we've been playing teams, and it didn't happen that way. I give them credit on that.” The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel. Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans attended, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full. A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with 5:03 left in the game. Kansas City’s high-powered offence never got that far against Tampa’s ferocious defence. “Obviously I didn’t play the way I wanted to play,” Mahomes said. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field. I feel like the guys did that. ... They beat us pretty good, the worst I’ve been beaten in a long time.” Bruce Arians became the oldest coach at age 68 to win the Super Bowl. His mom, 95-year-old Kay Arians, witnessed it in person. Brady, Gronk and defensive co-ordinator Todd Bowles helped Arians get that Vince Lombardi Trophy. “This really belongs to the coaching staff and our players. I didn’t do a damn thing,” Arians said after he was handed the trophy. Bowles devised a masterful plan to frustrate Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs, the complete opposite of Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa in Week 12, when the Chiefs jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 269 yards receiving and three TDs in that one. He was held to 73 yards on seven catches Sunday. “Coach Bowles is a mastermind,” Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said. After the Chiefs took a 3-0 early lead, it was all Brady and the Bucs. Brady accomplished a career-first with an 8-yard TD pass to Gronkowksi for a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with his buddy, caught his 13th and 14th post-season TDs from Brady. They had been tied at 12 with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. “To come here and be Super Bowl champs, it’s surreal, man," said Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady. "We have so many superstars on this team but nobody’s head was too big. Whoever got the ball got the ball. That’s what was so great about being on this team. There was no one who was selfish on this team. No one selfish in the organization. It just happened to be me this time getting the touchdown passes.” Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren’t allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field. Fans still enjoyed the thud of Gronk’s thunderous spike after his first score. Tampa missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Brady’s 2-yard pass to offensive lineman Joe Haeg was knocked out of his hands in the end zone. Ronald Jones was stopped short on consecutive carries as Arians stuck to his “No risk it, no biscuit” philosophy and went on fourth down. But the Chiefs didn’t gain any momentum off the stop. Instead, they made one costly mistake after another. First, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce dropped a pass that would’ve been a big gain on third down. Then punter Tommy Townsend shanked a 29-yarder after a penalty forced him to kick again. The Bucs started at Kansas City’s 38 instead of their 27. A holding call on cornerback Charvarius Ward negated an interception by All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City’s defence held but an offside penalty during Ryan Succop’s successful field goal gave the Buccaneers a first down. Sarah Thomas, the first woman official in a Super Bowl, threw that flag. Brady fired a strike to Gronkowski for a 17-yard TD and a 14-3 lead. Gronk hesitated before spiking the ball, waiting to make sure another flag on the play was against the sloppy Chiefs. Mahomes drove the offence for a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that cut it to 14-6, but Kansas City’s defence fell apart in the final minute of the first half — allowing 42 yards on two pass interference penalties. One against Mathieu in the end zone set up Brady’s TD pass to Brown for a 21-6 halftime lead. It was Brady who convinced his new team to give Brown a chance after the troubled former All-Pro came off suspension. His TD toss to Brown was his 50th of the season, including 10 in the post-season. Mathieu took an unsportsmanlike penalty after the TD pass for getting into it with Brady as he ran to the sideline. Leonard Fournette, like Brown an in-season addition, ran 27 yards untouched to extend Tampa’s lead to 28-9. Arians pumped his fist after that score and pointed toward offensive co-ordinator Byron Leftwich, who made the call. Succop’s 52-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-9. Last year, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against San Francisco and earned MVP honours in leading Kansas City to its first NFL championship in a half-century. But Tampa’s pass rush gave him no chance in this one. Shaq Barrett had one of three sacks on Mahomes, who spent most of the game trying to escape Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and a relentless group. “There was nothing that was gonna stop us from winning this game,” Barrett said. "I knew we were going to keep the pressure up. Coach Bowles had a great game plan. We had the guys up there to make it work and we made it work, baby.” After 20 seasons in New England, Brady signed a $50 million, two-year contract with Tampa in March. The Buccaneers hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a post-season game since the 2002 title season. There were plenty of red-clad Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop for part of the first half until the Bucs made it a rout. Then it was the hometown fans chanting “Let's Go Bucs.” Before kickoff, 22-year-old poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited a poem honouring three people chosen as honorary captains for the game and all teachers, military veterans and frontline healthcare workers. Brady avenged his loss against Chiefs defensive co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who held the same position for the Giants when New York stifled the Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, preventing New England from a perfect season. The warmer climate suited Brady perfectly. He passed Michael Jordan in championships and it doesn’t seem he’s ready to slow down. He already said he might play past age 45. “I'm coming back,” Brady said with a smile. There was never any doubt he's going for No. 8 next season. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs' Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that his “heart bleeds” for those injured in a car crash involving his son, assistant coach Britt Reid, that left two children with injuries and one of them hospitalized in critical condition. The crash occurred Thursday night, two days before the Chiefs were due to leave for the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida. A vehicle had run out of gas on a highway entrance ramp and another vehicle had parked nearby to assist when the younger Reid’s pickup truck struck the left front of the first car before hitting the rear of the second car. The two children, ages 5 and 4, were in the second car and taken to the hospital. The 5-year-old girl remained in critical condition Sunday night, and a GoFundMe account set up for her family had already raised more than $275,000 by the time the Chiefs had lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the championship game. “My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the little girl who is fighting for her life,” Andy Reid said. “I can't comment any more than what I am here, so the questions that you have, I'm going to have to turn those down at this time. But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everyone involved in that.” The 35-year-old Britt Reid, who coaches outside linebackers, did not travel to the Super Bowl. The younger Reid told police he had “two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. A police spokeswoman said an investigation into whether Reid was impaired before the accident could take several days to complete. “I mean, it was a tragic situation all the way around,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had one of the worst games of his NFL career in the Super Bowl. “You're just praying for everyone that was involved.” Britt Reid has been in legal trouble several times. He was arrested in January 2007 in Pennsylvania a road-rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver, and he was sentenced to up to 23 months in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of carrying an unlicensed firearm, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of crime. Seven months later, Reid was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to six months in jail. Reid appeared to get his life on track, beginning his coaching career as an intern for his father with the Eagles in 2009. He spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at Temple, his alma mater, before joining the staff in Kansas City. After two seasons as a defensive quality control coach, Reid was promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He then spent three seasons as the defensive line coach before shifting to outside linebackers for the past two seasons. His father refused to say the traffic accident near Arrowhead Stadium last week had anything to do with the outcome of the Super Bowl, though Mahomes acknowledged the entire situation left the team a bit deflated. “It's hard to put it into words,” Mahomes said. “Guys were still ready to go. It's still a very tragic situation and you want to keep that in the back of your mind, and you give prayers to the family involved. I don't want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us. There's no excuse on that. But you're definitely praying for those families.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press