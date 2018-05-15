Report: Settlement reached in Eli Manning, New York Giants memorabilia fraud suit

A settlement has been reached in the Eli Manning, New York Giants memorabilia fraud lawsuit on Monday. (Getty Images)

The New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning have settled a lawsuit accusing them of selling bogus “game-worn” equipment to collectors, according to an ESPN report on Monday night.

“[Plaintiffs] Eric Inselberg, Michael Jakab and Sean Godown have resolved all claims in their pending litigation against the New York Giants, Eli Manning, John Mara, William Heller, Joseph Skiba, Edward Skiba and Steiner Sports, in accordance with a confidential settlement agreement reached today,” attorney’s for both sides said in a joint statement on Monday. “The compromise agreement, entered into by all parties, should not be viewed as supporting any allegations, claims or defenses.

“All parties are grateful to have the matter, which began in 2014, concluded and are now focused on football, the fans and the future.”

Lawyers representing all parties met Monday at the Bergen County Justice Center in New Jersey. According to the ESPN report, there was “little optimism from all parties involved that a settlement could be reached” when they left the courtroom Monday morning. However a settlement was reached just hours later.

Details of that settlement were not disclosed. Had it not been arranged, Manning could have been forced to testify in the coming days.

Inselberg filed suit in 2014, alleging that two “game-used” helmets that he and two other memorabilia dealers bought were not actually game-used. Both Manning and the Giants denied these claims, calling the suit “inflammatory and baseless.”

