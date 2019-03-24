Report: Senators actually looking to add to executive team

Eugene Melnyk appears willing to reinvest some of the money saved with his cost-cutting efforts while helping steer the Ottawa Senators toward a rebuild.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada’s “Saturday Headlines” segment that the Senators are looking for an experienced hockey mind to fill the President of Hockey Operations role previously held by the late Bryan Murray.

According to Melnyk, this will be an addition to the executive team, and not a money in, money out replacement for general manager Pierre Dorion. The man tasked with seeing through the ongoing teardown still has backing from ownership, according to a statement obtained by Friedman.

It’s probably no coincidence the news leaked when it did. After throwing the fans, media and members of the municipality under the bus early this week on a radio spot, Melnyk’s decision to float out news that he’s actually willing to actually spend some money on talent evaluation is a clear (and inadequate) attempt to win back some support.

One small step toward re-establishing credible structure within the executive team will not undo the damage that he’s caused by intermittently mouthing off over the last two years.

Besides, who’s assuming he’ll pick the right person for the job?

