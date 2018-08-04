Report: Seahawks working out Rodgers-Cromartie

With a huge need at defensive back, the Seattle Seahawks are working out veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to a report from NFL Network.

The secondary not too long ago was Seattle's strongest spot, known as the Legion of Boom. But Richard Sherman now is playing for San Francisco, Earl Thomas is holding out for a new contract and it is believed Kam Chancellor won't return over injury concerns. Second-year cornerback Shaq Griffin figures to be the stalwart in the secondary this season.

Rodgers-Cromartie, a 10-year veteran who most recently played for the New York Giants, is a free agent who also has received interest from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now 32, he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Since then, however, he has started only 15 of the 30 games he's played. The Giants released him March 11, reportedly after asking him to move from cornerback to safety and take a substantial pay cut.

Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 career touchdowns in his time with the Giants, Arizona, Philadelphia and Denver.