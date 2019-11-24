Report: Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney saw specialist for core injury ahead of Eagles game

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t able to practice at all this week due to a knee and hip injury, and was already questionable to take the field on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems there’s a bit more to his injury than that, though.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clowney saw a specialist in Philadelphia on Friday about his hip and core injury, which he hopes to play through.

#Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney flew ahead of the team, spending Friday meeting with a specialist — believed to be Dr. William Meyers in Philly — before the game vs the #Eagles, source said. Clowney, who has impressed this season, is hoping to play through a hip/core muscle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

No practice plus a trip to an out-of-town specialist doesn’t help Clowney’s chances of playing against the Eagles on Sunday, which would be bad news for the Seahawks. Clowney’s been their most productive pass rusher this season, and had a standout game against the 49ers right before the Seahawks’ Week 11 bye. He had five quarterback tackles, one sack, and his second defensive touchdown of the season.

The Seahawks will miss Clowney if he doesn’t play, but the Eagles would be overjoyed. Quarterback Carson Wentz has had issues fumbling the ball while under pressure, and hasn’t been great at avoiding sacks. Clowney would likely give Wentz and the Eagles offense a major headache, so his absence would only help them.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Clowney was getting off-site treatment for his hip injury, and would be a game time decision for Sunday.

Jadeveon Clowney has been having a productive season for the Seahawks, but an injury threatens to slow him down. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

