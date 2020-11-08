Report: Seahawks give Pete Carroll multi-year contract extension, will coach through 75th birthday

The Seattle Seahawks love head coach Pete Carroll, and they don’t want him to coach anywhere else. Ever. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have given Carroll a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through 2025, and will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

At 69 years old, Carroll is already the NFL’s oldest head coach. The extension likely means that he’ll finish his career with the Seahawks, as he’ll be 74 when the contract runs out.

If Carroll coaches through the entirety of that contract, he’ll become the oldest head coach in NFL history. In fact, he’ll beat out the current record holder, former Chicago Bears coach George Halas, in the fourth year of his contract. Halas set the all-time record in 1967 when he coached a game two months shy of his 73rd birthday.

Carroll, who had short head coaching stints with the New York Jets and New England Patriots earlier in his career, came to the Seahawks in 2010 following a nine-year stint as coach of the USC Trojans. With a 106-60-1 record, he’s the winningest coach in Seahawks history.

Carroll has led Seattle to the playoffs in eight of the ten full seasons he’s coached, including four NFC titles, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl championship in 2013. In his 11th season at the helm, the Seahawks are 6-1 and quarterback Russell Wilson is having an MVP-caliber season.

Pete Carroll will reportedly coach the Seahawks until he's 75. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

