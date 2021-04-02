A New Report Says Women Won’t Get Gender Equality For Another 135 Years
Women won’t achieve global gender equality with men for another 135.6 years, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report.
The annual report compares gender equality in 156 countries worldwide by focusing on four key areas: education, health, economic opportunities and political opportunities.
Unsurprisingly, the 2021 report found that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a pronounced effect on women’s career prospects – and on the push for equality overall.
In fact, the 2020 Global Gender Gap report found that global gender equality could be achieved in just 99.5 years, meaning the push for parity has been set back by 35 years in just 12 months.
The report notes that “the hardest hit sectors by lockdowns and rapid digitalisation are those where women are more frequently employed”.
Combined with “the additional pressures of providing care in the home,” the pandemic has “halted progress toward gender parity in several economies and industries”.
Overall, Iceland is named the best country in the world for global equality. The Nordic nation – which has recently been named the world’s second-happiest country – is 89% of the way towards gender equality.
Finland and Norway placed second and third, with Ireland in 9th. Check out the top 10 below.
1. Iceland 89.2%
2. Finland 86.1%
3. Norway 84.9%
4. New Zealand 84.0%
5.. Sweden 82.3%
6 Namibia 80.9%
7 Rwanda 80.5%
8. Lithuania 80.4%
9. Ireland 80.0%
10. Switzerland 79.8%
The UK places 23rd in this year’s list – down two places on last year – with gender equality 77% achieved.
Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, pointed out that the report should encourage governments across the world to place gender equality front and centre in the coming years.
“We hope that this report will serve as a call to action to leaders to embed gender parity as a central goal of our policies and practices to manage the post-pandemic recovery, to the benefit of our economies and our societies,” she said.
