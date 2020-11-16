Report: Saints QB Drew Brees may miss time with rib injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees could possibly miss some playing time after sustaining a rib injury in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Brees sat out the second half of Sunday’s game after he told head coach Sean Payton that he wasn’t able to play.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only injury Brees is dealing with. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Brees is also dealing with a lingering injury to the shoulder of his throwing arm, which has limited him in practice for at least several weeks.

With those two injuries, it’s likely that the 41-year-old quarterback will need to miss some time in order to fully heal in time for the playoffs. If he does have to miss time, backup quarterback Jameis Winston will get a chance to start.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) More

